New non-exec director at brewery

St Austell Brewery has appointed a new non-executive director.

Jill Caseberry brings extensive sales, marketing and general management experience gained in blue chip companies including Mars, PepsiCo and Premier Foods.

Chairman Will Michelmore said: “I am delighted to welcome Jill to St Austell Brewery’s board.

“Her wide-ranging experience in sales, marketing, strategic analysis, corporate governance and digital technology as well as leadership and remuneration best practice will stand us in good stead as we consolidate our position as the south west’s most successful beer and pub company.”

Effective May 31, non-executive director Jonathan Neame will retire from the St Austell Brewery board after 16 years’ service.

Michelmore added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Jonathan for his wise counsel, industry expertise and friendship which have made a significant contribution to the board over the years.

“Jonathan has also been instrumental in helping to oversee the development of our comprehensive corporate governance structure.”