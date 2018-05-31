Local law firm Stephens Scown LLP has appointed its first deputy managing partner.

The creation of this new role is part of wider succession planning at the company, which has offices in Exeter, St Austell and Truro. It also recognises how much the firm has grown and changed over the last few years.

One of the firm’s partners and current board members Richard Baker has been appointed to the new role. Baker is a real estate expert and has worked for Stephens Scown for 25 years. Most recently he was head of Stephens Scown’s Truro office, where he oversaw a growth of 100% over six years. It is intended that he will take over as managing partner in due course.

Stephens Scown’s managing partner, Robert Camp, said: “Stephens Scown has transformed over the last five years. We are now employee-owned and have over 300 members of staff – it is the right time to strengthen our leadership with this new role. Richard has played a significant part in our success and I look forward to his input in this new role.”

Baker added: “Stephens Scown has proved that it is bold and not afraid of doing things differently – leading the way on employee ownership in the legal sector is just one example. I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and the chance to lead on some key strategic projects for the firm.”