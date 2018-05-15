Johnson joins Miller Commercial

Chartered surveyor Jeremy Johnson has joined Miller Commercial.

Johnson brings more than 30 years’ experience in various parts of the commercial property sector including development, acquisition and disposal, property management and agency.

He commented: “I am extremely pleased to have joined Miller Commercial at a time when commercial agency activity across the south west is increasingly bouyant. I am really looking forward to being part of a great team that has such a fantastic reputation.”

Tom Smith, head of commercial agency at Miller Commercial, added: “We are very fortunate to have attracted someone with Jeremy’s experience, high levels of expertise and great enthusiasm. I’m sure our clients will benefit hugely from Jeremy’s advice and guidance.”