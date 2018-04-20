Worldwide Financial Planning has appointed a new managing director and new compliance and head of risk.

The firm of independent financial advisers, which has offices in Truro, Southampton and Northern Ireland, will be headed by Simon Funge, previous head of financial planning at Wesleyan where he managed a team of 300 specialist financial advisors.

Funge will be joined by James Barclay, who will head up risk management in the compliance department.

Chairman Peter McGahan said: “As a strong team of independent financial advisers we are building on our Financial Times Business (FT) awards and successes which we have built up over the years.

“We are developing our FT award winning investment and pension proposition and FT award winning mortgage department to make us a market leader in financial advice. Our exciting new appointments are instrumental foundations in making this happen and the firm is delighted to have the new team players on board.”

Funge added: “I am joining Worldwide at a very exciting time. The business is looking to build on its strong reputation for investment expertise. With a number of external factors impacting on financial markets it’s important that clients seek expert opinion to secure the best returns.”