Property consultancy adds to team

Stratton Creber Commercial has boosted its building consultancy services with the appointment of an experienced RICS chartered building surveyor.

Jason Sandland has more than 25 years’ experience across the commercial, residential, government and specialist sectors.

Past projects have included delivering a private finance initiative (PFI) new build hospital, numerous school maintenance projects for Cornwall Council, and University of Bath student accommodation.

He said: “I am very pleased to join the respected and well-established consultancy of Stratton Creber Commercial as part of a highly professional team, providing bespoke consultancy services for a range of clients in the south west.”

Stratton Creber Commercial MD, Chris Ryland, said: “We are delighted to have Jason on board to develop our building consultancy offer.

“His extensive experience across a range of sectors will be invaluable and our investment in this area of the business means we are well-placed to deliver the full range of commercial property services to our clients across the region.”