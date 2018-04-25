New trustees on board

The National Lobster Hatchery (NLH) has welcomed three new members to its board of trustees.

The Padstow-based conservation, research and education charity has named Wing of St Mawes founder Rob Clifford-Wing, Olympic gold medallist rower Ed Coode and Lord St Levan.

Lord St Levan commented: “My initial interest in the NLH was stimulated by their extensive programme to replenish the lobster population off the Cornish coast.

“However, I have since discovered how much more there is to the Hatchery’s work, especially in terms of the breadth and variety of its groundbreaking scientific research, which positions this pioneering charity as a global leader in its field.”

“We are most fortunate to be able to attract the areas of expertise that Rob Clifford-Wing, Ed Coode and Lord St Levan bring to the boardroom table,” said the chairman of the board of trustees, Bryan Coode.

“We have an exceptionally strong and talented team already, but these new appointments will strengthen it yet further and enable us to develop a robust and relevant direction of travel that will sustain the charity and maximise its potential for the future.”