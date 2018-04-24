Ex naval captain joins Swathe Services

Swathe Services has appointed ex-naval captain and marine consultant, Jon Holmes, as its new business development manager.

Swathe Services is a hydrographic survey services company based at Hayle Marine Renewables Business Park.

Director, James Williams, said: “The calibre of candidates was exceptional. However, Jon’s knowledge and experience of hydrographic survey, his confidence, presentation manner and overall personality outshone all other candidates. We are all looking forward to working with him.”

Holmes added: “I’m looking forward to adding value to the company, and I am excited to be part of some excellent products and innovation in marine and hydrography.”

Holmes has had a full naval career as a hydrographic surveyor and was made ship’s captain of six naval vessels during that time. He left the navy to work at the University of Plymouth’s Hydrographic Academy and then as a marine consultant.

His final role in the navy before he finished his career saw him in charge of the multi-role survey and oceanographic vessel, HMS Enterprise. “When people asked what I did,” he joked, “I would be proud to announce that I was the ‘Captain of the Enterprise’! I also quite like Star Trek and motorbikes.”