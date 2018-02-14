TES appoints new business manager

Total Energy Solutions (TES) has appointed Seán McCrohan to head up business development, with the aim of attracting new clients to its ever-expanding portfolio.

McCrohan joined Total Energy Solutions at the beginning of the month and it will be his role to create, develop and manage sales for the Stoke Climsland-based firm.

He was previously key account manager with Alpha Logic Sustainable Solutions and prior to that was business transformation manager with Helistrat Management Services.

“We are delighted to welcome Seán to the team as we enter our eleventh year in business,” said MD Alastair Carnegie.