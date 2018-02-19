RRL expands probate team

Chartered accountant and tax advisor RRL has appointed two new faces to its probate team.

Charlotte Eden is a qualified solicitor and brings specialisms in the preparation of wills, power of attorney, probate, and administration of estates to RRL.

Probate associate Jessica Long has a wealth of experience having spent her whole career working within the legal profession. ACILEx qualified, she is awaiting the results for the CILEx exam she recently undertook to become a graduate member of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives.

The pair will be based in RRL’s new Penzance office, when it opens this spring.

Partner, Nick Skerratt, said: “As the first chartered accountant in Cornwall to be licensed to undertake probate work, it is fantastic to see RRL’s expertise in the area go from strength to strength. The move to the new Penzance office will open up more opportunity for growth within the team, and I’m excited to see how it evolves in 2018.”