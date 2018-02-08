New recruits at Hooked on Media

Truro-based online marketing company, HookedOnMedia, has announced a trio of new appointments.

Jenny Jones, who graduated in 2016 with a BA in graphic design, has been named social media manager, while Victoria Pombeiro has joined as a content writer. Pombeiro recently moved back to the south west after spending a decade in the United States working for various media and publishing companies.

The third new recruit is marketing manager, Xavia Smith, who comes to HookedOnMedia from a business development manager position at a Devon-based coffee company.

“We’re on track for our strongest year yet,” said MD Stewart Roode. “2018 will be very productive for HookedOnMedia and we look forward to providing both our new and existing clients with an outstanding digital marketing experience.”