Lucy Edge takes up new challenge

Avanti Communications director, Lucy Edge, has been named chief operations officer (COO) at Oxfordshire-based technology and innovation company, the Satellite Applications Catapult.

During her time at Avanti, Edge led the company’s team at Goonhilly, where she was the director of spacecraft and customer operations.

She also sits on the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP board and was chair designate at Truro and Penwith College. While she will relinquish this position, she will remain a governor.

She said: “I am very excited by my new role at the Satellite Applications Catapult and will continue to promote the space industry within Cornwall, especially for our young people. This is one of the reasons why it’s wonderful to be able to remain on board (at Truro and Penwith College) as a governor.

“I’m delighted to be taking up this important role for the Satellite Applications Catapult,” she added. “The organisation is driving the UK’s rapid growth in one of the world’s most exciting industries, and I relish the opportunity to play my part.”

Lucy Edge will take up her new position at the end of February.