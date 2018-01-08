Litigation team strengthened

Parnalls has strengthened its litigation team with the appointment of a solicitor who specialises in commercial and civil law.

Alexis Hager brings a wealth of experience having a background in criminal and civil litigation and advocacy.

Head of litigation, Katherine Flashman Kitson, said: “Alexis brings an exciting new dimension to our litigation team. There are many challenges our clients face in litigation and they want to know they have a safe pair of hands to guide them through the process, which Alexis can certainly do.”