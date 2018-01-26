Key FSB role for Tarrant

The Federation of Small Businesses has chosen a Cornish man to lead a new-look team which will head up the group’s grassroots lobbying activity in the south west.

Roger Tarrant, who was previously a branch chair for FSB in Cornwall, has now become the first holder of the new role of regional chair for the whole of the south west.

Tarrant, a care home owner, said: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to this key role and want to ensure that the voice of small businesses across the south west is clearly heard.

“I look forward to working with our south west team and our members throughout this hotbed of small businesses to ensure we stay at the heart of the local debate and at the forefront of business policy decision-making.”

Tarrant’s new position is part of a national FSB restructure which will see a renewed focus on collective campaigning, both from a national and grassroots perspective across 12 major areas of the UK, overseen by regional leadership groups, made up of key FSB members and staff situated at the local level.