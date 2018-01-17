Industry experts join college board

The Cornwall College Group (TCCG) has welcomed three new members to its board, bringing in expertise from PricewaterhouseCoopers, Imerys and Cormac.

Group chief executive and principal, Raoul Humphreys, said he was delighted with the new appointments and was “looking forward to their contributions to a successful future”.

“It’s great to be able to welcome such experience and expertise onto our board at such an exciting time for the group,” he said.

“We continue to train and develop talent from the region and beyond, and Tracey, Patrick and Geoff will ensure we leave no avenue unexplored in our pursuit of providing incredible opportunities for all our learners, communities and business partners.”

Tracey Hooper, former company secretary of the Cormac Group, practising equestrian enthusiast and sheep farmer, has held senior appointments in both the public and private sector.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a talented team at what is shaping up to be an exciting time for the group,” she said.

“With opportunities to work more closely with local employers, charities and our communities, the group is well placed to deliver outstanding results for learners who will play a key role in sustaining our economy now and in the future. I look forward to supporting the continued development of the Group, as the career college of choice.”

Patrick Newberry is a chartered accountant by profession and spent 25 years as consulting partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers until his retirement in 2013. He also served as a member of PwC’s supervisory board.

Also boasting a background in accountancy, Geoff Warring recently retired from Imerys where he was financial controller of the calcined kaolin business based at St Dennis.

His career includes working in the light engineering, baby food and pharmaceutical industries. In the latter he also became involved in the strategic planning of worldwide Ibuprofen manufacture for Boots and global planning and PR for the launch of an anti-obesity drug for BASF.