The Launceston-based lending platform, Folk2Folk, has named its new CEO.

Giles Cross, who joined the company last June as chief marketing officer, replaces Jane Dumeresque, who stepped down from the CEO post in September.

Cross brings over 25 years’ financial services experience to Folk2Folk and was most recently a member of the senior leadership teams at wealth managers Sanlam UK and The English Mutual Group.

Looking ahead, he commented: “Our intention is to build a best-loved, UK financial services brand; a business built on the value of fair exchange, that delivers stakeholder and shareholder value in equal measure, with a significant national presence: online, in the high street and in the mind of the consumer.”

Chairman Tim Sawyer added: “Giles has demonstrated dynamic leadership qualities since joining Folk2Folk. His clear passion and understanding of our purpose and what we seek to achieve combined with his vision, skillset and clear ability to execute, make him the ideal person to lead us through the next stage of our growth.”