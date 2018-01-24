Earl & Crocker boosts property team

Earl & Crocker Solicitors has appointed Karen Dyer to its residential property team.

Dyer, a paralegal with 21 years’ experience of working in south east Cornwall, grew up in Looe attending Looe School before joining Caunters/Browning & Co, which then became Mark Grassam Solicitors.

She said: “I am looking forward to working in Liskeard and have good local knowledge of Looe, Liskeard and the surrounding areas. I am also looking forward to working alongside established and new contacts.”

Earl and Crocker Solicitors has offices in Liskeard, Looe and Callington dealing with residential conveyancing, commercial property and business, family law, wills, probate and advising the elderly.