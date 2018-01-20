20/20 appoints operations manager

20/20 Projects has appointed Sam Felts to a new operations manager role at its Falmouth-based studio and workshop.

Felts joins from Seamless Interiors in Hampshire and brings a wealth of experience in project management within the events, exhibitions and hospitality industries.

He said: “I’m excited to be on board to take this successful business forward, supporting the inhouse team of designers, project planners and installation specialists to ensure our clients receive the best service and project delivery possible.”

MD Jaimie Sibert added: “Finding a suitable candidate for the role has been a challenge, considering the varied scope of work that we undertake, but Sam is a perfect fit.”

Felts joins 20/20 as operations manager following a series of appointments the company has made over the past six months, boosting its workforce in marketing, graphic design and interior design as well as an apprenticeship position in the installation team.

20/20 Projects is a specialist signage, wayfinding, visitor experience, and interior design and build business.