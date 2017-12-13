Peckham to Cornwall

Miller Commercial has appointed a new member to its property management team.

Stephen Peckham has an extensive career in facilities management and will be helping Miller Commercial clients get best value from contractors and their properties’ mechanical and electrical systems.

The appointment marks the next stage of the company’s planned expansion for its property management teams, which includes an enhanced service delivery to current clients through the provision of improved mechanical & electrical and Health & Safety compliances.

For the past 11 years, Peckham has worked as a FM/estates manager for BBA PLC, Signature Flight Support – a Luton Airport based firm servicing high end/VIP private jet arrivals and departures.

He said: “I am really looking forward to working for one of the south west’s leading commercial property management companies. Miller Commercial are well known in the industry for their high levels of professionalism and proven expertise and I didn’t take much persuading to join them when the opportunity arose.”