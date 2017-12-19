Consultancy continues to grow

A planning-led architectural practice in Cornwall has recruited four new members of staff.

Laurence Associates, which has offices at Threemilestone on the western side of Truro, and in the centre of Liskeard, offers expertise in town planning, architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture.

The company, which celebrates its 25th birthday next year, has hired two architectural technicians, Adam Stephens and his partner Caroline Richardson, as well as an associate planner, Adam Williams, and technical and administrative assistant, Vikki Ayling. Their appointments bring the number of staff across the two offices to 19.

MD, Richard Marsden, says the latest recruitment drive allows the company to strengthen its team in Liskeard and continue its push into south east Cornwall and across the border into Devon.

He said: “We have enjoyed a great year, both in terms of successful planning decisions and appeals, and some really ambitious housing projects.

“We want to attract more commissions from further afield, and these terrific additions to our team will allow us to do that.”