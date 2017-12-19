St Austell Brewery has appointed a new procurement director.

Andrew Holden is already well-known in local circles after spending the last ten years in a similar role at the Eden Project.

No stranger to St Austell Brewery, Holden was responsible for cultivating the partnership between the company and the Eden Project that has blossomed over recent years to include Eden inspired beers from the Brewery’s Small Batch facility, sponsorship of the Eden Sessions and a supply contract worth over £250k per annum to Eden’s bars, café and other venues.

He commented: “The Eden Project was a wonderful and unique place to work and having overseen the development of its local supply chain for the last ten years I shall always consider it a lifelong privilege to have worked with so many outstanding south west producers and business leaders.

“The Eden team remain great friends and knowing that they and the business are in good shape made the timing perfect for me to join St Austell Brewery.”

Brewery CEO, James Staughton, added: “It’s a proven fact that you can’t grow a company year on year without it creating stresses on supply lines and systems that were designed for the way we were.

“As we look at introducing new resource procurement and management systems into the brewery, it is the perfect time for us to bring in someone with Andrew’s experience, both locally and on a wider scale, to help us manage our relationships with suppliers and create the best environment for us to do business with them.”