Coodes boosts property team

Coodes Solicitors is growing its residential property team across Cornwall.

The south west law firm has recruited solicitor Kate Manning to its Launceston office and conveyancing executive Jody Nicholas to the Truro team. Senior PA in the residential property team, Jan Egan, has joined the firm’s St Ives office.

Manning trained and qualified with Coodes where she specialised in residential and commercial property. She then moved on to Sampson Solicitors in Bude before establishing a new Exeter office for conveyancing specialists New Homes Law.

“I am excited to be back at Coodes and working with the team again,” she said.

“It is also great to be working in my home town, establishing contacts with people in the local community. Launceston is a great place to live and work and I am looking forward to helping people in and around the town move into a new home.”

Nicholas joins from law firm Stephens Scown, where she worked for nine years, first as a conveyancing executive and then an ICT trainer.

Egan has joined Coodes’ St Ives office from local firm CVC Solicitors. She will support the firm’s residential property team who help clients to buy and sell homes in and around St Ives.

Partner and head of residential property, Alistair Whyte, said: “These are three great appointments that will strengthen our residential property team across Cornwall. “