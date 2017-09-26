Leading talent joins law firm

Stephens Scown LLP has made a senior appointment in its Truro office.

Laurie Trounce joins the firm as a partner in the corporate team from Cornwall Council, where she was acting head of legal. The appointment enhances Stephens Scown’s expertise in public sector matters.

Trounce worked for Cornwall Council for ten years and has extensive experience of advising on complex outsourcing arrangements, state aid, procurement and innovative service delivery projects.

She studied at University College London and the University of Cologne before becoming a solicitor in 2009. She was named Young Solicitor of the Year in 2010 by Solicitors in Local Government and was a finalist in the Junior Lawyer of the Year category of the Law Society’s Excellence Awards in the same year.

Stephens Scown’s managing partner, Robert Camp, said: “Laurie is one of the most exciting talents in the Cornish legal sector and we are delighted that she has joined us. Several of our corporate lawyers have experience of local authority work, and Laurie’s appointment adds to the strength of the team. She also has a great focus on client service, which fits well with the way we work here.”

Trounce added: “I was attracted to Stephens Scown because of the quality of legal work it does. The firm acts on some of the biggest deals in the region and thanks to winning several national awards, is growing in reputation far beyond Cornwall. I’m looking forward to getting started.”