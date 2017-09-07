Cornish studio on global mission

A Cornish design studio has expanded its team following an increase in demand from international clients.

Leap, which is based in St Austell, has appointed Claire Pryor as studio manager, while Nathan Lance has been promoted to senior designer.

Laurence Ventress has also joined the team permanently after completing an 18-month apprenticeship.

Leap’s creative director and founder, Matt Hocking, said: “Our mission has always been to work local to global, and support businesses to be more sustainable and profitable through good responsible design.

“Thanks to business collaborations we are working on a large number of overseas projects in Europe, North America and Canada as well as our existing regional and national projects that have required us to invest in growing the team.”