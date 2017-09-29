Stratton Creber Commercial has announced a new appointment within its Truro office.

Adam Beverley-Jones will head up the firm’s agency activities throughout the county, specialising in the disposal and acquisition of retail, office, industrial, investment properties and going concerns.

Educated at Seale Hayne Agricultural College in Devon, Beverley-Jones started his property career in Cornwall some 20 years ago.

He went on to work for Knight Frank in Southampton, where he undertook the marketing of privately operated hotels and guest houses in the southern and south west regions. More recently, he worked for a firm of auctioneers in south Wales.

He said: “I am delighted to have returned to Cornwall with my family and am looking forward to the challenges ahead. I hope to catch up with previous contacts from the early stages of my career and utilise all my experiences and contacts to date.”