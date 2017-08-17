Wed to a new job at The Headland

The Headland Hotel in Newquay has appointed a new wedding and events coordinator.

With years of experience behind her, Catherin Mills organised 65 weddings last year alone.

Now she is looking forward to making the most of The Headland’s magnificent location above Fistral Beach to create that special day.

“I’m really thrilled to be working with the Headland team,” Mills said.

“I love every part of the job – from showing couples around, helping them with the arrangements and decorations, putting them at their ease, running the day and following up afterwards. There’s so much happiness and joy, it’s all hugely satisfying.”

Catherin will be joining fellow coordinators Lauren Price and Claire Robinson, planning bespoke wedding packages for parties ranging in size from 2-250 people.