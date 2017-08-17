New director on Steamship board

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group has appointed islander Sam Hicks to its board of directors.

Hicks is from a longstanding St Agnes family where he has lived most of his life. Educated on Scilly and at Truro School, he then graduated from the University of Bath in 2001 with a BSc Hons in Business Administration.

He worked in various commercial management roles on the mainland before returning home to help grow the family business. Together with his wife Laura and parents he manages Troytown Farm dairy, self-catering cottages and campsite.

Steamship Group chairman, Andrew May, said: “My colleagues on the Steamship Board and I very much look forward to Sam joining us and contributing to the direction the Steamship Company takes in its mission to be a force for good in the communities it serves.

“Sam’s experience gained during his career away from the islands and his present involvement in a range of successful and diversified businesses, as well as other community activities on St Agnes, will be of immense value to the Board.”

Sam’s appointment means the Steamship Group will maintain an eight-strong board following the decision by Simon Marquis to step down as a non-executive director.