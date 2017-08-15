Lucy Edge, general manager of Avanti Communications at Goonhilly on the Lizard Peninsula, has been appointed a non-executive director on the board of Eden Project Ltd.

Edge is a physicist and engineer and a leading figure in Cornwall’s growing space industry. She set up the Avanti Communications Spacecraft Operations Centre, which operates a fleet of satellites providing global communications, and has managed the launch of rockets bearing satellites now controlled from Cornwall. She is also sits on the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership board.

Announcing the appointment, Eden’s chief executive, Gordon Seabright, said: “Lucy has built a reputation around Cornwall for her commitment to our economic growth and championing creativity across all sectors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Eden Project board, and excited to be able to benefit from her expertise around science, diversity and a wealth of other subjects. Lucy’s appointment is another sign of Eden’s passion for playing our full part in Cornwall’s success.”