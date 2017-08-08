A Lifestyle appointment

Giulia Terzoli has joined Lifestyle Chiropractic in Threemilestone as a new chiropractor.

Terzoli recently graduated from the Welsh Institute of Chiropractic, where she won the best research award, and also represented the University at the World Congress of Chiropractic Students in Atlanta, USA.

Owner, Amanda Hensman said: “Giulia is a great addition to our team. Giulia’s level of expertise and her dedication to providing the best care possible, is a great fit for our clinic as we help more people take back control of their health.”