New Chair for RICS Matrics

Emily Hayden, senior project manager and building surveyor at Ward Williams Associates (WWA) has been announced as the new Chair of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Matrics Devon and Cornwall branch.

RICS Matrics was set up for surveyors at the start of their career journey. It provides networking opportunities for individuals to develop professional contacts and is a forum for APC (Assessment of Professional Competence) support and wider industry engagement.

Hayden has been on the RICS Matrics committee for 3 years and has been involved in organising events such as a tour of the restoration works at Castle Drogo, APC support workshops and the Annual Ball.

Over her 12-month tenure she will be engaging with the next generation of surveyors and local schools and colleges to inspire young people to get involved in property and construction professions. She will work with the committee to provide local networking and APC events for newly qualified surveyors.

Emily Hayden, said: ”I am very proud to have been appointed as Chair of our local Matrics committee. Since starting as a Graduate Surveyor in 2014, I have worked hard to develop my career and achieve my Chartered status. I am committed to helping other surveyors pass their APC and receive the global recognition of being a Chartered surveyor.

“The construction industry offers a such huge variety of career choices for young people. With recent figures from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showing that 73% of surveyors are over 40, it is vital that we engage with the next generation to develop future talent.”

“RICS Matrics also provides a fantastic networking platform for new surveyors to meet fellow professionals from large multi-disciplinary firms to small practices. We also run inter-discipline events to provide opportunities that help individuals grow their local networks.”