Law firm expands Later Life team

Nalders Solicitors has appointed legal executive Rebecca Standing to its Later Life team.

Standing joins Nalders after 15 years at fellow Cornish law firm, Coodes.

Peter Griffiths, who leads the Later Life team, commented: “Rebecca is a very knowledgeable and skilful practitioner with great empathy for later life clients.

“She has a lot of experience in assisting attorneys and deputies, and in addition, she is enthusiastic to maintain the excellent wills and probate service our firm has provided in Camborne for many years.”