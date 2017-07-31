Nalders Solicitors has appointed a new conveyancing executive.

Donna Croot has more than 30 years’ experience and worked for many years in a busy Wolverhampton practice before moving to Cornwall.

As well as dealing with freehold and leasehold transactions, Croot has developed particular expertise in new build sales and purchases. She has also advised many first-time purchasers on the Government’s Help-to-Buy schemes.

Managing partner, Dale Band, said: “Having someone of Donna’s experience provides strength to our residential property team and demonstrates our commitment to continuing to attract top talent to the area.

“Residential property is one of our busiest departments; so we need to ensure we have the best people working for our clients.”