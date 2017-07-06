Law firm, Foot Anstey, has made a number of promotions at its Truro office.

David Williams has been promoted to senior associate, with Adam Burrage, Sophie Burrage, Rachel Green and Karen Jackson all becoming associates.

Williams along with Adam and Sophie Burrage are commercial property specialists and have advised on transactions across the county and beyond.

Rachel Green is a clinical negligence specialist and Karen Jackson specialises in public and administrative law in particular mental capacity matters.

Truro’s office partner, James Collings, commented: “This is an exciting time for Foot Anstey as we continue to grow and develop stronger and deeper relationships with our clients in the region.

“Our proud presence in Truro continues to attract high quality strategic talent to be able to deliver the highest quality support and advice to our discerning clients. I have absolute confidence that each individual will play a key part in delivering the firm’s client-centric growth strategy.”