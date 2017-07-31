Coodes adds to probate team

Cornish law firm Coodes Solicitors is expanding with a new member of its wills, probate and trusts team.

Clare McLeish has joined Coodes’ Truro office, bringing more than eight years’ experience in London law firms.

She is a Member of STEP, the leading professional body for lawyers who specialise in family inheritance and succession planning, and a fully accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly. She joins from Wimbledon’s leading legal practice, Gregsons Solicitors, where she advised clients on issues relating to Wills, tax, trust and estate administration.

She said: “I decided to move to Cornwall to be closer to family and for the quality of life that is on offer down here. I wanted to join a Cornish firm where I could progress in my career and was aware of Coodes’ high profile and excellent reputation.

“I am looking forward to developing my professional skills here and in particular to expanding into new areas, particularly advising agricultural clients.”

Head of the trusts, wills and probate team, Richard Pollock, added: “With the growth of our Falmouth office, we needed an additional team member to cover the Truro and Falmouth area. We are delighted to welcome Clare as the latest member of our expanding team.”