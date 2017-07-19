Top 40 accountants Bishop Fleming have appointed Paul Seymour as their new marketing director.

Seymour, who joins the firm from Bond Dickinson LLP, will be responsible for all aspects of the firm’s marketing strategy and will take on the leadership of the CRM, digital, brand and marketing team.

Managing partner of Bishop Fleming, Matthew Lee, commented: “I am really delighted that Paul is joining us in this vital role. He brings with him a wealth of leadership experience, and a proven track record in marketing. We welcome him to the team.”

Speaking on his appointment, Seymour added: “It’s a privilege to be joining Bishop Fleming, with its reputation for innovation and quality client service. I’m looking forward to continuing to evolve the brand for the firm in a rapidly changing economic landscape.”