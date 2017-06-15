Tamsin Mann joins Murrell Associates

By -
0
381
Tamsin Mann (right) with Jenny Harbord

Solicitor Tamsin Mann has joined the property team at the Truro office of commercial law practice, Murrell Associates.

Previously at Coodes in Falmouth, Mann has a strong background in commercial property; with particular expertise in the field of charity law.

Hugh Murrell, managing director at Murrell Associates, which also has offices in Bristol, said: “We are delighted that Tamsin has joined our growing firm and I’m sure that our clients will be delighted too.”

Jenny Harbord, the head of the firm’s property department, added: “We are so pleased to be able to expand our property offer in Truro with the appointment of Tamsin; she is a great addition to our team.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY