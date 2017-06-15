Tamsin Mann joins Murrell Associates

Solicitor Tamsin Mann has joined the property team at the Truro office of commercial law practice, Murrell Associates.

Previously at Coodes in Falmouth, Mann has a strong background in commercial property; with particular expertise in the field of charity law.

Hugh Murrell, managing director at Murrell Associates, which also has offices in Bristol, said: “We are delighted that Tamsin has joined our growing firm and I’m sure that our clients will be delighted too.”

Jenny Harbord, the head of the firm’s property department, added: “We are so pleased to be able to expand our property offer in Truro with the appointment of Tamsin; she is a great addition to our team.”