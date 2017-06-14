New Acorn appointment

Acorn Property Group has appointed Richard Roach as design and build manager at its direct build subsidiary, AH Construction Solutions Ltd.

Roach is one of several strategic appointments by Acorn aimed at increasing its in-house team of industry experts.

He previously worked for Interserve, joining as a graduate construction manager after completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Construction at Plymouth University. His new role sees him managing the detailed construction designs, ensuring they meet technological and statutory standards.

David Brunton, MD at AH Construction Solutions, said: “Richard is someone that we have had our eyes on for some time during his time at Interserve. I identified him as being someone who would be an asset to the company.

“Richard has shown his skill sets in managing the design team at our Perranporth site, identifying key dates and scheduling elements of design works to allow the programme to be met.”