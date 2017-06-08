Launceston-based peer-to-peer business lender, Folk2Folk, is continuing to expand across the country.

Giles Cross has been appointed to the newly-created role of chief marketing officer (CMO), while four new business development managers across the regions.

Cross brings over 20 years’ experience in marketing financial services and most recently was responsible for leading the marketing department at wealth management business, Sanlam UK.

He will report into Folk2Folk’s CEO, Jane Dumeresque, and will be responsible for leading the marketing, PR and business development teams as the business targets £1 billion in cumulative loans in 2020.

He commented: “There’s a growing understanding in financial services that the traditional models and associated behaviours of B2B and B2C are on the wane.

“The future is very clearly moving towards a human-to-human approach. I’m delighted to join Folk2Folk, a company that is very much a H2H business and driven by its customers’ needs, supported by strong technology foundations.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Giles to the Folk2Folk team,” added Dumeresque. “His expertise across business development, marketing and communications will be invaluable in our next stage of growth.”

The business has also hired four new business development managers – in Dorset, East Anglia, Cheshire and Gloucestershire.

Dumeresque said: “Investing in quality people through our business development team is core to our growth. It is important for a community focused business like Folk2Folk to deal with our clients face-to-face and be within touching distance.

“By hiring experienced people, we benefit from their local knowledge, contacts and established relationships with professional services which is so valuable in making a great start in those new regions.”