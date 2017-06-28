Family law expert joins Nalders

Nalders Solicitors has appointed a family law expert to manage all family law matters in the areas around Penzance, Helston, and Falmouth.

Lindsey Jackson has a wealth of experience in all areas of family law, having spent 20 years working in the Cornish community. She sits on the Law Society’s Children’s Panel and holds an accreditation through the Family Law Advanced Accreditation Scheme.

Managing partner, Dale Band, said: “By having Lindsey concentrate on supporting clients in the southern and western parts of the county, Manda Toms and Jane Banks, who comprise the rest of our family law team, can focus on looking after clients throughout mid and north Cornwall.”