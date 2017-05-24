PureComms appoints HR manager

PureComms has appointed Grace Williams as human resources manager.

Having worked with the Arcadia Group in London for seven years after leaving Truro College, Williams has spent the last year studying for a Masters’ Degree in Human Resource Management at the University of Plymouth.

“I’ve really enjoyed the course and am thrilled to now be joining a forward-thinking company like PureComms,” she said.

PureComms founder and CEO, Rob Vivian, added: “We’re delighted that Grace is joining our team in Cornwall. It’s not often a business can welcome somebody of Grace’s calibre though its door, so we’re very excited about her appointment.”

PureComms has two offices – one in Bristol and the other on the St Austell Business Park, where Williams will be based.