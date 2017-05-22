Key appointments at law firm

Two leading figures from the Cornish legal sector have joined Stephens Scown.

Mark Chanter joins from Foot Anstey’s Truro office as a consultant in the family team, while Jeremy Harvey has been appointed as a project manager, and will initially be working with the firm’s intellectual property and IT team in Exeter.

Harvey joins the firm from Coodes, where he was head of employment law and HR services, having previously led the firm as its managing partner for many years.

In addition, Sarah Atkinson from the firm’s family team in Truro, has been promoted to partner, bringing the number of partners at the firm to 56.

Stephens Scown has also promoted two solicitors to associate – Jowanna Conboye from the intellectual property and IT team in Truro and commercial property specialist, Sarah Evans, from its St Austell office.