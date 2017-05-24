WMC Retail Partners Plc, the company behind St Austell’s forthcoming Cornucopia food and drink visitor attraction, has recruited a new general manager to head up the site before its opening this summer.

Trevor Broome joins Cornucopia Cornwall following a career in the hotel, leisure and attraction industry.

Having been with the Merlin Entertainments Group for the last 12 years – most recently managing the company’s Cornish Seal Sanctuary – he is also a former chairman of the Cornish Association of Tourist Attractions (CATA).

The new role will oversee not just the new food-and-drink-based visitor attraction element that will open in July, but also include the existing Cornucopia Family Adventure play attraction (formerly known as Kidzworld) and the indoor market hall.

WMC chief executive, Malcolm Ball, said: “We’re delighted that Trevor will be taking over this role. It comes at such an important time as we are in the process of completely transforming the site with a multi-million-pound investment.”