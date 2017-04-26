Two more at Eight Wire

Falmouth-based creative agency, Eight Wire, has welcomed two new members to its team.

Bex Rogers and Zoe Prosser have joined in the roles of marketing executive and studio manager respectively, bringing the total of creatives at Eight Wire to 15.

Rogers is an experienced marketer with a background in agency and in-house roles; previous positions include marketing manager at Carbis Bay Hotel and prior to that, account manager for Eventy Marketing.

Prosser joins from the Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre in Truro, where she was project administrator. Her position at Eight Wire will involve managing client projects, being the first point of contact for enquiries and supporting the business across all areas.

Sara Pugh, Eight Wire’s managing director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Bex and Zoe to the team,” said Eight Wire MD, Sara Pugh.

“Both have extensive skills from a range of sectors, which will enhance our already varied team. We pride ourselves on offering a full creative service for businesses, and we are pleased to continue to grow and deliver.”