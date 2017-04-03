Experienced commercial vehicle sales professional Martin Logan has joined Dash Vehicle Sales as vehicle sales manager.

Logan brings more than twenty-five years’ experience to the newly-created role based at The Dash Group’s logistics centre in Redruth. Paul Dash, operations director, commented: “We are delighted to have Martin on board. His accumulated wealth of experience in vehicle sales will be instrumental in moving the business forward.”

Logan moves to Dash Vehicle Sales from Vospers where he has spent a large part of his professional life.

Remarkably, The Dash Group itself was once a client of Logan. Logan explains: “One of my early customers was Mr. Chris Dash of The Dash Group. I had a great working relationship with him and have very fond memories of supplying the majority of his early fleet, especially some Ford Transit 190 Panel Vans. I can even remember their reg numbers!”