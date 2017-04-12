Expansion for Hayle accountant

A west Cornwall accountancy firm has welcomed a new member to its team.

Bickerstaff & Co Charted Accountants has appointed Laura Rogers as a new accountancy assistant at its Hayle office.

Rogers brings a wealth of experience to the team from her previous role at St Austell Brewery, including her AAT status.

The appointment will help the business to expand its offering in bookkeeping, accounts preparation and tax returns for new and existing clients.

Director, Jenny Opie, said: “We are delighted to have Laura on board. Her wealth of experience and enthusiasm for getting to know our clients will be instrumental in moving the business forward.”