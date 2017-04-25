Coodes Solicitors is announced that it is expanding its personal injury and clinical negligence team.

The appointment of two specialist lawyers, partner Tom Fletcher and associate Rachel Pearce, cements its position as one of the region’s leading firms for clinical negligence and personal injury claims.

The personal injury and clinical negligence team provides a wide range of specialist advice to people who have been injured by substandard medical care or through an accident that was not their fault. The department was established when Coodes merged with Falmouth firm Preston Goldburn in 2015.

Partner Fletcher joins from one of the UK’s largest law firms, Irwin Mitchell, where he specialised in medical negligence and child abuse cases, working from its Birmingham office.

“I am extremely excited about the move to Cornwall,” he said, “and having the opportunity to really make an impact in the region. This is also a great opportunity for me to help Coodes continue to progress and move forward.”

Rachel Pearce joined Coodes after setting up a south west base for London firm Hodge Jones & Allen LLP. A clinical negligence specialist, her expertise is recognised by her accreditations with both the Law Society and APIL (Association of Personal Injury Lawyers).

Both new recruits will be based in Coodes’ Falmouth office, working alongside head of department Tim Goldburn and personal injury colleagues, Bob Beard and Catherine Hyde.

Goldburn added: “Since the merger with Preston Goldburn the team has gone from strength to strength. The fact we are now able to recruit two such high quality candidates is testament to our reputation.”