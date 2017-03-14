WWA boosts management team

Truro-based construction consultancy, Ward Williams Associates (WWA), has expanded its senior management team.

David Carkeek joins after 17 years with Gleeds, where he was head of residential and a cost management director in London. He will lead WWA’s London team and focus on delivery across the south east.

Kate Mills, meanwhile, will lead the marketing and business development strategy across the UK. She joins WWA from AECOM where she was director of marketing and business development.

MD, Andy Snapes, said: “These appointments underpin WWA’s investment and growth strategy which includes opening our Exeter office last year and strengthening our management team in the Gloucester office.

“Kate and David will further cement our place as one of the top independent construction consultancies in the UK.”