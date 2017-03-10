Unlocking Potential has appointed Jane White and Jeremy Hurst to head up its Future Focus programme, designed to help Cornish business leaders rise to the challenges of future growth.

Delivered in partnership with the University of Exeter, the £4.7 million programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and will equip Cornish businesses with the tools, resources and collaborative networks to “break boundaries, innovate and prosper”.

A graduate of Sauder School of Business and the University of Waterloo, Saunders is an experienced leadership coach. Prior to returning to Cornwall in 2014 as head of people development at Cornwall College, she spent many years in Canada in senior HR roles at several well-known brands.

Hurst is a chartered marketer and has a significant entrepreneurial track record founding a number of SMEs in fields as diverse as digital marketing, business coaching, and wearable technology.

After a military career, he returned to Cornwall in 2000, successfully translating his experience into a private sector career.

Delivered over the next three years, Future Focus will build on Unlocking Potential’s Connect Events, which previously welcomed over 3,000 Cornish business people on a range of topics.