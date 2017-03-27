New solicitor at Murrell Associates

Rachel Plunkett has joined the corporate team at Truro-based commercial law practice, Murrell Associates, after completing her training with the firm.

Plunkett has qualified as a solicitor in the firm’s corporate and commercial team.

Hugh Murrell, MD at Murrell Associates, which also has offices in Bristol, said: “Rachel has already worked with us on a wide range of corporate, commercial contract and renewable energy matters, as well as commercial property transactions acting for both landlords and tenants.

“She originally came to us for work experience in 2013 so I’m delighted that, having successfully completed her training, Rachel will continue as a permanent member of our growing corporate team.”

Chris Wills, the head of the firm’s corporate department, added: “As a firm we pride ourselves on nurturing local talent, and the quality of training that we are able to offer ensures that even the most junior members of the firm rapidly develop into experts in their own right.”