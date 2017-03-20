Accountant adds to tax team

Accountancy firm, Robinson Reed Layton, has welcomed Aneta Williams to its team.

Williams has joined the firm’s tax team and will be providing assistance to tax partner, Steve Maggs, in addition to completing advisory work for clients.

With a degree in corporate accounting and finance and a member of the Association of Taxation

Technicians, Williams will now be studying for her Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) exams, alongside her work for the firm.

Robinson Reed Layton’s tax partner, Steve Maggs, expressed his delight at the tax team’s continued growth: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Aneta to the team and I fully expect her to be an excellent fit for the firm,” he said.