A head for electric vehicles

Long-term EV advocate, Matthew Trevaskis, has been appointed head of electric vehicles at the Renewable Energy Association (REA).

In his new role, Trevaskis, the founder of Redruth-based consultancy, Ecodrive, will champion the use of Ultra-Low Emission Vehicles, such as plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles (EV), in the UK.

He will be growing the REA’s EV offering, the work of which will focus on the integration of EVs into the electricity grid, the need for new infrastructure, Government energy, transport, and planning policy, and the potential for EVs to act as a form of distributed storage.

Trevaskis’ experience in the electric vehicle arena stretches back to 1999 when he personally bought a road-registered electric Peugeot moped, unsure as to its viability but fascinated by the technology.

He founded Ecodrive in 2005 as an EV fleet trialling company, and it now operates as an independent transport consultancy.

“I’m very excited to be joining the REA at this time in the development of renewables and the challenges faced by the motor industry,” Trevaskis commented.

“I see great opportunities in the convergence of renewable generation, on all scales, with the move towards greater numbers of plug-in vehicles, especially the longer-range yet affordable EVs now coming to market.”